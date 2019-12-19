TRUMP IMPEACHED!

House votes 229-198 & 230-197 to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress

Washington, United States | AFP | The US House of Representatives voted 229-198 on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress.

Trump was facing two articles of impeachment — for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — and both articles were passed in the Democratic-majority House.

The House impeached Trump for abuse of power by a 230-197 vote.

The 45th US president is just the third occupant of the White House in US history to be impeached.

Trump will now face a trial in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority and removal from office is unlikely.

Minutes later, US President Donald Trump railed against a Democratic Party “consumed with hatred” after he was impeached Wednesday for abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

“While we’re creating jobs and fighting for Michigan, the radical Left in Congress is consumed with envy and hatred and rage, you see what’s going on,” the Republican leader seethed at campaign rally in the state. “These people are crazy.”

Trump said the Democratic Party, which controls the House of Representatives where the votes took place, was “trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans.”