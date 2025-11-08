MOSCOW | TASS | Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform – For Life party, has offered a pointed critique of US President Donald Trump, suggesting that he could learn valuable lessons from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in managing both domestic and foreign policy affairs. Commenting on the recent Republican loss in New York City, Medvedchuk observed that while Trump claims to be ending wars, his administration is facing significant setbacks on the home front, notably the election of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who openly mocked the US president.

Medvedchuk highlighted that the new mayor’s stance signals a challenge to Washington’s immigration policies, noting that immigrants dissatisfied with the current administration have openly supported a candidate who is not a native-born American and only received citizenship in 2018. He also criticized Trump for alienating Muslim communities in the US by supporting Israel in the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Drawing a contrast, Medvedchuk asserted that Russia offers a more strategic approach to governance. He praised Vladimir Putin’s clear and calculated demands concerning the Ukrainian conflict, emphasizing that Russia’s position is strengthening because it is thoughtfully articulated and strategically sound. According to Medvedchuk, the collective West has already begun to retreat from its initial demands, making a peace agreement on Russia’s terms increasingly likely. He emphasized that Russia’s national policy is similarly well-planned.

Medvedchuk pointed out that Russia, home to many Muslim peoples, has fostered interethnic unity as a pillar of its sovereignty. Despite Western efforts to exploit interfaith divisions – investing billions in such strategies – these have failed, he claimed. He cited Putin’s statement at the November 2025 meeting of the Council on Interethnic Relations, where the president underscored the importance of interethnic cohesion.

Furthermore, Medvedchuk praised Putin’s adaptive use of Western economic sanctions, which he says have helped bolster the Russian economy and create jobs. He concluded by noting that this strategic approach has garnered support among the Russian populace, contrasting it with the domestic policy difficulties faced by Trump.