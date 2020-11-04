TRUMP: All voting should stop, we are going to court

Update – Biden: 238 – Trump: 213

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | President Donald Trump has called for voting to stop, ironically hours after it ended and counting in the US elections is underway. The race is so far too close to call, with Biden holding a narrow lead in the race to the winning 270 electoral votes.

“This is a major fraud on our nation … so we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” Trump said.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly we did win this election,” he said in an address from the White House.

“All of the sudden, I said, what happened to the election? … they knew they couldn’t win, so they said, ‘let’s go to court'”.

