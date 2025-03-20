Trump administration releases Kennedy assassination documents

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | Unredacted documents related to the assassination of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy (JFK) were released by the Donald Trump administration on Tuesday.

Currently, about 2,200 files consisting of over 63,000 pages were posted on the website of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration.

The vast majority of the National Archives’ collection of over 6 million pages of records, photographs, motion pictures, sound recordings and artifacts related to the assassination had previously been released.

Trump told reporters on Monday that the release was coming, though he estimated it at about 80,000 pages. “We have a tremendous amount of paper. You’ve got a lot of reading,” he said while visiting the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

He said people have been waiting for decades for the release.

JFK, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, while riding in a motorcade. Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested for the murder, yet numerous conspiracy theories about the circumstances of Oswald’s dramatic death two days after the assassination remain prevalent even today.

On Jan. 23, Trump signed an executive order to declassify any remaining files from the assassinations of JFK, his brother Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. ■