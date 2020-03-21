Transport fares remain stable as students return home

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Transport upcountry remained stable as students return home following the Presidential directive.

Many bus companies did not increase fares despite the high number of learners returning home.

Global buses travelling to Mbarara have maintained the transport costs to 20,000 shillings from Kampala to Mbarara.

Fred Nkwasibwe the supervisor Global buses says that the company agreed not to hike the costs since the closure of schools was abrupt.

“We shall not increase the fares even when we don’t expect to make profits, we are simply giving back to our clients”, Nkwasibwe said.

At Link Bus Terminal, the company maintained the transport costs. Kampala to Fort Portal is 25,000 shillings, Masindi and Hoima 15,000 shillings and 30,000 shillings to Kasese and Bwera.

Tom Alinde the Customer Service Manager Link Buses says that it is inappropriate to hike the costs at a time when the world is experiencing a pandemic.

YY coaches travelling to the East have maintained their fares at shilling 20,000 for passengers from Kampala to Mbale.

However, buses going to the North, that is Gulu, Lira, Apac, Kitgum have hiked the fares citing that this is a blessing in disguise because they least expected it.

Solomon Oluru, who had come to pick his brother from Uganda Martyrs Namugongo, says that the transport to Lira has hiked from shillings 25,000 to 30,000.

Buses travelling to neighbouring countries have also maintained their fares.

Seif Harith the Manager Dreamline Express buses says that the fares from Kampala to Nairobi have not increased from shillings 65,000 for ordinary seats and shillings 75,000 for the VIP seats.

Harith says that increasing the fares would be taking advantage of the situation that’s prevailing.

Tanazio Twesigye the Booking Clerk Trinity buses says that the transport fare to Kigali has remained stable at shillings 40,000 and that they have no intentions of increasing. He says that they do not have a viable reason to hike the fare dues even when people are travelling in high numbers.

