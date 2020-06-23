Transport fares hiked as public transport resumes in Kabale, Rukungiri

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Taxi and bus operators in Kabale and Rukungiri district have increased fares after the ban on transport in border districts was lifted.

Addressing the nation on Monday, President Museveni announced that public and private transport in selected border districts should resume but follow the standard operating procedures.

On Tuesday, transport fares from various routes like Kabale-Ntugamo-Mbarara, Kabale- Kisoro and Kabale- Rukungiri were increased.

Moses Kakuru says that transport fares from Kabale to Kisoro increased to 30,000 shillings from 13,000 shillings because they are carrying only half of their normal capacity.

Justus Katabaazi Muhwezi, the chairperson for central Kabale Taxi Park Operators Association says that fares from Kabale to Mbarara have increased from 15,000 shillings to 30,000, Kabale-Ntungamo 25,000 shillings, Kabale-Rubaare 15,000 from shillings 5,000 while from Kabale to Muhanga is now shillings 10,000 from shillings 4,000.

Transport from Kabale to Rukungiri has increased from 12,000 shillings to 30,000 shillings, Kabale kisiizi is now shillings 15,000 from shillings 8,000 while Kabale Katuna border is now shillings 8,000 from 4,000 shillings.

Moses Atwiine, a taxi driver along Kabale-Mbarara highway adds that they have put hand washing facilities at the entrance of the park. He adds that all drivers are supposed to record the details of their passengers so that they are easily traced in case of any need.

Fares from Rukungiri to Ntungamo have increased from 7,000 shillings to 20,000 while from Rukungiri to Mbarara it costs shillings 30,000 from shillings 15,000 shillings.

Moses Tumuheki, a passenger who was found in Kabale taxi park says that though transport fares are high, he has no option since he has a patient to attend to in Mbarara.

By Tuesday, Uganda had a total of 797 Covid-19 positive cases.

URN