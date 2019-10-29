Traditionalists mourn Bujagali oracle Nabamba Budhagali

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Scores of traditional healers and spiritualists from Busoga region have pitched camp at Bujagali village, Budondo sub-county, Jinja district to celebrate the life of their leader, Budhagali Nabamba.

Born Donozio Namunkanga Mukembo Zirabamuzale, the spiritualist, breathed his last on Saturday night after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was chief Oracle of the spirits who live at Bujagali Falls, and the 39th spiritualist to submit to the spirits of the falls, which allegedly protected the community through him.

Godfrey Kabagambe, a spiritualist from Luuka district who doubles as the head of “Baise Muvu” clan to which the deceased belonged, says that Budhagali was the oldest surviving traditionalist who thrived from a small shrine to fame.

Kabagambe also says that Budhagali will be laid to rest on Sunday night after performing traditional rituals which comprise of sacrificing domestic animals as a requirement of awarding him a decent burial befitting his hierarchy in spiritualism.

Clad in bark clothes, traditional healers have since pitched camp at the fallen Budhagali’s home, performing rituals in his honour.

Muyiiri Waiswa, a traditional healer from Kamuli district describes Budhagali as the only spiritualist who was diligently observing all the traditional norms of the spirits ranging from rock worshipping and animal sacrifice irrespective of his old age.

On her part, Safina Kauma, the deputy cultural affairs minister in Butembe chiefdom says that the deceased has been a fountain of wisdom in the whole kingdom. Kauma adds that they have instituted a committee of 22 people to plan for Budhagali sendoff but most of the mandatory rituals are being left out due to financial constraints.

She has, however, called upon well-wishers to send in any form of support ranging from animals to finances so as to enable them to perform the remaining rituals.

Budhagali Nabamba was born to Thomas Nume in Kilimwa village, Bukooma sub county, Luuka district in 1914. He studied in a missionary school up to primary four but dropped out to serve as an attendant in his father’s shrine.

He is later believed to have acquired the title of Budhagali Nabamba in 1961 after the overseer of the said spirits, abandoned them in the mid-1950’s and fled to Bunyoro kingdom where he later passed away.

Budhagali is survived by one wife, Mastula Lukowe and several children.

******

URN