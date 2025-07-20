Traditional leaders seek facilitation to observe 2026 elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traditional leaders have written to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni seeking facilitation to monitor the presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections whose preparatory activities have already started.

“As we embark on this critical period of political campaigns, we urge all Ugandans to remain calm, peaceful, and respectful of one another’s views and opinions. We encourage all eligible citizens of Uganda, wherever they may be, to actively and meaningfully participate in the upcoming general elections in fulfillment of their civic duties,” they said in a memorandum the Kwar Adhola Stephen Owor presented to Vice-President Major (Rtd) Jessica Alupo on behalf of fourteen other traditional and cultural leaders.

“We recognize that the upcoming national elections require that we, the traditional leaders, play a nonpartisan role through civic education, voter sensitization, and election observation in a way that promotes peace, unity, and stability in the country,” they added in the memorandum at Kololo on Wednesday, 16th July, 2025, at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The leaders said, “At the end of the elections, we bear the noble task of reconciling opponents, mediating conflicts, and mending broken relationships, even at the family level. For this, we request that you prepare and facilitate our institutions to undertake these upcoming tasks”.

Among the signatories to the memo is Sir Jude Mike Mudoma, Uwelukoosi Umukuuka wa Bugisu. His Information, Media, and Communications Minister Uweshirifwa Alfred Geresom Musamali confirmed to The Independent details of the memorandum presented by Kwar Adhola Stephen Owor to Major (Rtd) Alupo after the handover to the leaders of the motor vehicles donated by the government to facilitate mobilization of their people for development.

“We recognize the significance of our role in mobilizing our communities to preserve and protect our cultural heritage and support and promote the development agenda espoused by your government. We acknowledge the government’s efforts in supporting our institutions and integrating them into the national development agenda. As apolitical leaders, we appreciate the government’s recognition of our importance in promoting peace, unity, stability, and development. In our communities, we commit to working closely with the government to advance our shared goals,” said the leaders in the memo.

The government, during the same week, made a quarterly release of sh180m to each traditional or cultural leader. The honorarium is an enhancement from the UGX15m per quarter that they were previously receiving.

Umukuuka wa Bugisu’s Finance Minister Andrew Masaba Kojo confirmed receiving the enhanced funding, saying the money and motor vehicles were a fulfillment of a presidential pledge made sometime back.

“The fulfillment of the pledge by HE the President is timely because it releases our internal funds meant for Umukuuka’s fleet to other priorities in the strategic plan,” said Masaba.

But the leaders further requested the support and facilitation of their prime ministers, who run the day-to-day activities of the cultural and traditional institutions. They also requested that the planned and ongoing government programs in their respective cultural institutions, such as the construction of palaces, offices, museums, and cultural centres be expedited and expanded to cover all gazetted cultural institutions.

“In the same vein, we request that cultural properties of significant cultural, spiritual, and historical value that are still administered by local government be returned to the cultural institutions,” said the leaders.

They thanked President Museveni for empowering Betty Amongi Ongom and her ministry team in protecting, preserving, and developing cultural heritage and tirelessly providing a strong linkage between the government and themselves.