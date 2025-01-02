Traders faint after property lost in Arua Park Plaza fire

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traders at Arua Bus Park in Kampala are counting losses after fire gutted Nyumba Kubwa plaza on Thursday. The fire left the whole of the second floor burnt.

Arnold Muwanguzi said all their shop filled with building paint were reduced to ashes.

Godfrey Katongole, the chairman of Kampala Arcade Traders Association (KATA) said some of their colleagues had been rushed to various health facilities after becoming unconscious due to smoke and the shock of seeing their businesses reduced to ashes.

Musa also a trader said police helped to save several vehicles parked on the first floor of Nyumba Kubwa. “If it wasn’t the police team, the whole building would be done. All vehicles would be burnt. Whoever has a building must have fire extinguishers on their building. You must protect your building,” Musa said.

Salim Uhuru, the Central Division Mayor, said they are going to force building owners to have fire extinguishers to protect people’s property. Uhuru also appreciated security agencies that saved the building and saved property that was being targeted by thieves.

The cause of the fire was not yet established as different accounts were being given by traders and witnesses. Some claimed it resulted from people who were melting chemicals for making liquid soap while others said it was from a gas cylinder store.

Other people claimed there was a restaurant on the same floor and hence suspected it could have been the cause of the ignition. Other traders claimed it was an electric spark as people were mixing colours.

Edrisa Musuuza also said they have lost a lot of their property. Musuuza blamed the incident on to lack of means to contain the fire in the building and not equipping them with the necessary fire management skills.