Tour operator in Kabale granted bail

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Denis Tukamushaba alias Chicharito, the Proprietor of Eagle Tours and Travel in Kabale district has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and released on bail.

Tukamushaba, a resident of Bufuka village in Kitumba Sub County, Kabale district was arrested from Kabale town on Wednesday, by operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) for allegedly helping Rwandan nationals to acquire Ugandan national identity cards.

Tukamushaba’s arrest came after a female Rwandan national he helped secure a National Identity card, Josian Uwimana, 26, was arrested in Kisoro district in Bunagana, Kisoro district while processing a passport to exit Uganda.

Upon interrogation, Uwimana revealed that she was helped by Tukamushaba to obtain a Ugandan National identity card. Uwimana, who is believed to be a wife to a Security Officer in Rwanda, was working as a waitress at Mist bar and lounge in Kabale before she relocated to Bunagana.

Appearing before Kisoro grade one magistrate court Raphael Vuenni on Monday, Tukamushaba was charged with conspiracy to commit felony contrary to Section 390 of the penal code act.

Court heard that between April and May 2019, Tukamushaba connived with Edgar Ensinikweri, a National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) official attached to Kabale branch and helped Uwimana to acquire a Ugandan national identity card number CF941221004USG yet she is a Rwandan national. Tukamushaba pleaded not guilty of the charges.

Vuenni also charged Uwimana with falsifying information contrary to Section 53 of registration of passports act 2015. Vueni says that Uwimana knowingly gave false information to NIRA that her names are Joselyn Ankunda, a resident of Kayebe village, Kigara parish, Kamwezi Sub County, Rukiga district to acquire a Ugandan national identity card. Uwimana also used the same to acquire a Ugandan passport number A0022001.

Uwimana was also charged with illegal entry in Uganda and pleaded guilty of both charges.

Through his lawyers Wadela Ramadhan Akiiki of Mutungi and Company Advocates and Bruno Kukundankwe Beitwenda of Beitwenda & Co. Advocates applied for Tukamushaba’s bail and presented Stephen Mbabazi and Bosco Arineitwe as sureties.

Vueni released Tukamushaba on cash bail worth shillings 300,000 and adjourned the case until April 20th this year for further mention. His sureties were asked non-cash shillings one million each.

