TotalEnergies to add 120MW of solar energy on Ugandan grid

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | TotalEnergies EP Uganda is to install 120 Megawatts of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) technology in selected parts of the country.

This is a result of an agreement signed by State Minister for Energy Dr Opolot Okasai and TotalEnergies on Friday. It aims at actualizing the collaboration between TotalEnergies EP Uganda and the government towards ensuring energy security and energy transition in the country.

This collaboration follows the creation of a framework agreement for the establishment of large-scale renewable energy projects in Uganda through an MoU signed on February 1, 2022. The Government identified and proposed six possible sites in Kapeeka (20MW), Iganga (20MW), Tororo (20MW), Kumi (20MW), Bukedea (20MW), and Paliisa (20MW) for development by TotalEnergies EP Uganda.

Philippe Groueix, the General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Uganda said the solar energy projects in Uganda are part of the French Oil giant’s global multi-energy strategy and commitment to developing 1GW of renewable energy in Uganda by 2030.

“In line with our Global multi-energy strategy and commitment to develop 1GW of renewable energy in Uganda by 2030, TotalEnergies EP Uganda will undertake feasibility studies and develop these Solar PV projects in accordance with today’s signed project agreement and the applicable laws,” he said.

He said TotalEnergies EP Uganda will undertake feasibility studies and develop these Solar PV projects in accordance with the signed project agreement and the applicable laws. “The realization of this project development will also contribute towards our Global ambition to reach 100 GW of renewable production by 2030,”

Apart from the solar energy project, Groueix said TotalEnergies will use its existing infrastructure in Uganda to help in the deployment of E-mobility infrastructure. The company which is developing Uganda’s oil and gas in the Albertine Graben also has over 200 fuel stations which could be upgraded to provide charging stations for electric cars.

“This is the first start on the journey. We do hope that we will be able also to come back with other projects. And we also have ambitions to be a key player in e-mobility,” said Groueix.

He said that while TotalEnergies is working towards Uganda’s first oil by 2025, it will embark on other no oil and gas projects in Uganda.

TotalEnergies climate ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050 and ongoing transformation into a multi-energy company put the sustainable development goals at the core of the Company strategy, therefore TotalEnergies EP Uganda aims to contribute to this ambition by undertaking projects that will foster the energy transition and help to tackle climate change.

Dr Sidronius Opolot Okasai asked TotalEnergies to invest in other projects similar to petroleum. Uganda is seeking for investors to develop nuclear power plans as well as geothermal energy.

The Minister said Uganda continues to explore other renewable energy resources including the use of Liquefied Natural gas in the energy mix.

The Government identified Solar PV technology as a critical renewable energy technology that will ensure that it meets its emission targets under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) but also its energy needs in the short, medium to long term in line with the National Vision 2040.