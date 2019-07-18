Total AFCON 2021 qualifiers group stages draw

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes have been drawn in Group B of the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

During the draws held at the Marriott Hotel in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday evening Uganda have been placed in Group B along side Malawi, Burkina Faso and the winner from the preliminary round between South Sudan and Seychelles.

The qualifiers which will kick off later this year will see two teams qualify from each of the 12 groups. Cameroon will host the 2021 AFCON.

“I am happy with the draw we have. I cannot say it is easy but we can work hard and qualify again,” Justus Mugisha, the FUFA Vice President told URN. Uganda Cranes rewrote history by reaching the Group of 16 at the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where they lost 1-0 to Senegal who face Algeria in the final on Friday.

The draws attended by CAF President Ahmad Ahmad were carried out by Africa’s football legends Nkwankwo Kanu (Nigeria) and Senegal’s Kalilou Fadiga among others.

The preliminary round with the lowest ranked clubs as per the Juen 14th FIFA rankings will see Liberia face Chad, South Sudan take on Seychelles, Mauritius battle Sao Tome e Principe. Djibouti who are making a return to international football will take on Gambia.

URN