Tororo councilors deny parliamentary legal committee access to council hall

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was drama at Tororo district headquarters on Friday when councilors blocked the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee from accessing the council hall. The committee was in the district to conduct a public hearing on the proposed Electoral reforms in Bukedi sub region.

Earlier in the day, the Tororo District Speaker, John Okea had communicated to council to conduct business within a few hours and leave space for the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to hold consultation. The council meeting, which had started early morning, was expected to end by 2:00PM to allow the consultations to take place.

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee members led by their chairperson, Jacob Oboth arrived the district headquarters as agreed but were blocked by councilors led Molly Anyeko, the Kisoko- Petta sub county woman representative. Anyeko said they have planned to discuss the formation of the councilor’s Sacco after the council meeting in the council hall.

The councilors asked the committee members to look for an alternative venue prompting them to relocate to Amagoro court hall, which is far away from the district headquarters. The hall, which is open, lacks lights and furniture.

The committee was forced to borrow chairs from one of the residents so as to conduct business. During the meeting, Jacob Oboth Oboth, the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Chairperson regretted the incident noting that those who denied them access to the district council hall will go to hell.

Veronica Eragu Isala, a member of the committee said that the councilors ought to have respected the committee members since their chairperson is a son of the soil.

Moses Odwar, the Nangongera town council councilor apologized for the behavior of his colleagues, saying it has tarnished the image of the district.

He asked his colleagues never to repeat such conduct, which demeans the district.

Meanwhile during the meeting, voters rejected some of the proposed electoral reforms, saying the status quo should be maintained. Almost all the voters who stood to speak opposed to amendments to the Political Parties and Organizations Bill, which introduces a code of conduct for political parties and organizations, saying political parties have their own laws that govern their operations.

Some of the voters also rejected that proposal requiring candidates to declare to the Electoral Commission within 14 days after their nomination, the source of funds for their campaigns.

Willy Ojwang Gaster Obbo and Stephen Odwar, said candidates should be left to get funds from wherever they can. They also said the idea of declaring the source of funding is impractical, saying is only meant to suffocate people who don’t have money from contesting for elective positions.

Julius Oketcho also opposed the proposed introduction of restriction on independent candidates, saying this will deny candidates freedom of association. According to the proposal, for one to contest as an independent, he/she should have left his previous party 12 months to nomination.

