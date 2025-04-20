Toroma county electorates urge creation of new district ahead of 2026 elections

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the 2026 election approaches, the people of Toroma County are calling on the NRM government to act in the best interests of the residents by establishing Toroma District as a new administrative unit. They believe this move will enable them to access services more quickly and efficiently.

Local leaders and cadres from the Toroma administrative unit have vowed that if the President certifies Toroma as a district before the elections, 99 percent of the electorate will vote in favor of the NRM government. The call for a new district dates back to December 9, 2017, when the Katakwi District Council requested the creation of Toroma District to bring services closer to the people, in line with constitutional provisions.

The request proposed the division of Katakwi District to form Toroma, alongside the creation of 11 sub-counties, including Amusia, Akoboi, Getom, Okulonyo, Angodingod, Okore, and Guyaguya.Other town councils, including Usuk, Magoro, and Toroma, were successfully established. While Ngariam, Magoro, and Ominya counties were also included, only Ngariam was operational at the time. The council also resolved to establish 63 villages, but these have yet to be operationalized.

Charles Okorom, an NRM mobilizer in Toroma County, emphasized that the President should serve the people by officially creating Toroma District before the 2026 elections, which he views as a way to reward the electorate for their loyalty. He warned that failure to grant the district could cause mistrust between the President and the residents of both Katakwi and Toroma.

Michael Irimaut, the chairperson of LC3 Kapujan Sub-County, echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of creating Toroma District to bring services closer to the people. He highlighted the government’s existing programs, such as PDM, Emyooga, and UWEF, which have benefited the people, with the establishment of new districts being the next step in improving service delivery.

Raphael Magyezi, the Minister of Local Government, recently mentioned during a visit to Katakwi that the new administrative units would be established once the budget is approved by Parliament. He assured that the Ministry is committed to bringing services closer to the people. Katakwi District, with a population of about 176,800 as of October 2024, has a population density of 72.8 per square kilometer. The district’s Usuk constituency has around 17,000 voters, while Toroma County itself has an estimated population of 51,212 people.

URN