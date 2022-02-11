Top athletes head to Tororo for National Cross Country

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | All is set for the National Cross Country Championship slated for February 12th, 2022 in Tororo.

The event which has also attracted top local and foreign athletes will be the first event on Uganda Athletics Federation- UAF 2022 season calendar.

According to the Uganda Athletics Federation – UAF, several top athletes and others from South Sudan, Tanzania and Djibouti are expected to take part in the championship.

Dominic Otuchet, President of the UAF told Uganda Radio Network – URN that a total of 502 athletes have already registered to take part in the championship which is expected to be used to select a team that will represent Uganda in the African Cross Country Championship due in March this year in Mozambique.

In the 10km women race stars like the Peruth Chemutai, the Tokyo 3000m steeplechase Olympic champion, 5000m national record holder Sarah Chelangat and U-20 5000m bronze medalist Prisca Chesang and Olympian Marceline Chelangat will all take part.

In the 10km men’s race, defending champion Horsea Chiplangat will be battling national marathon record holder Felix Chemonges, 2019 Nairobi Half Marathon champion, and Olympian Steven Kissa among other athletes.

According to UAF, the 10k men’s race has attracted the biggest number of participants, 183 followed by under 20 men 8km which has 135 participants.

****

URN