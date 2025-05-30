Top 300 students in Hoima and Kikuube get awards from CNOOC Uganda

CNOOC Uganda Awards 300 Top Performing Students in Hoima and Kikuube through the 2025 Best Performers Awards Program

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | CNOOC Uganda Limited has awarded 300 top-performing students from Hoima and Kikuube Districts at a 2025 Best Performers Awards ceremony held at Hoima District Headquarters today. This annual initiative, implemented in partnership with District Education Offices, promotes academic excellence and supports education in the Bunyoro Sub-region.

This year, CNOOC Uganda awarded 88 students from Hoima City, 86 from Hoima District, and 126 from Kikuube District, including 6 students with disabilities.

These students excelled in the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) sat in 2024. They have received cash prizes and certificates in recognition of their achievements and as encouragement to pursue higher academic goals with continued excellence.

Officials said the awards program aligns with CNOOC Uganda’s corporate mission of “Energy for a Better Future.”

Since 2013, CNOOC Uganda Limited has supported 1,448 students through this initiative. The company’s broader education support includes donations to schools in terms of books, furniture and other scholastic materials, international scholarships, and vocational training programs.

Esther Diana Karuhanga, one of the awarded students from Kikuube District, expressed her heartfelt appreciation during the ceremony.

“Standing here today feels like a dream come true. This award is more than just recognition—it is a powerful reminder that hard work is rewarded and that our future matters. I am deeply grateful to CNOOC Uganda Limited for believing in us and lighting the way forward with hope and opportunity,” said Karuhanga.

Her sentiments were echoed by Stephen Semaganda, the Deputy Head Teacher of St. Andrea Kaahwa’s College, who noted, “The Best Performers Awards have significantly boosted students’ motivation to excel. We’ve seen a marked improvement in academic performance, with many students now advancing to higher levels of education. This has a lasting positive impact on the entire community.”

Wang Jufeng, the Vice President of CNOOC Uganda Limited, emphasized the significance of the program.

“Through these awards, we invest in the youth who shape Uganda’s future. Our commitment to education is part of our broader responsibility to support sustainable community development.”

In addition to education, CNOOC Uganda’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts extend to healthcare—such as organizing free medical camps, the annual CNOOC-Bunyoro Kitara Amasaza Cup, and economic empowerment initiatives such as the improved rice and millet farming initiatives. These initiatives particularly benefit youth and women in the Albertine region, helping to improve lives and foster inclusive growth.

Uthuman Mugisha Muburak the LCV Chairperson Hoima, at the event appreciated the initiatives of CNOOC Uganda Limited towards the socioeconomic development and empowerment of the communities where CNOOC operates through education, health, agricultural programs and capacity building of technical and softskills.

The LCV Chairperson who was the Chief Guest, appreciated the Best Performers’ Awards initiative which has improved grades of learners in the districts of Hoima, Kikuube and Hoima City by now over 500% since inception according to statistics from his education technical team. He committed continued support to CNOOC Uganda in the journey of developing the oil and gas sector while at the same time extending immense opportunities to the host communities.