Tomb of Jesus Christ dated

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ancient cave that Christians believe held the remains of Jesus Christ dates from 1,700 years ago, according to scientists— far earlier than they originally believed.

The scientific dating tests on the shrine, which began in October 2016, were the first of their kind carried out on what the faithful believe to be the resting place of the Christian Messiah.

The tomb itself had not been opened in centuries and had previously been thought to have first been built during the time of the Crusaders, and so no older than 1,000 years.

However, experts can now say with certainty the tomb complex was originally constructed in A.D. 345, in the time of the Byzantine Emperor Constantine, 17 centuries ago, National Geographic reported.

According to the New Testament, the Christian Messiah would have been laid to rest there in A.D. 30 to 33.