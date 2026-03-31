Tomato farming propels Iganga’s young couple into harmony

Iganga, Uganda | URN | Fred Tiwenda and Caroline Nakigudde have been married for seven years, but their early days were marked by constant misunderstandings and tension.

Life as subsistence farmers with limited savings made it difficult to meet even basic needs, fueling endless arguments between them.

Living in Kiwani Village, Nawandala Sub-County, in Iganga District, the couple was encouraged to join a youth farmers group promising training in modern agricultural practices and skills that could help families live sustainably.

“We registered as a couple with the Kiwani Akamabala Youth Farmers Group,” Tiwenda recalls. “Not only did we learn modern farming techniques, but we also had access to free marital counselling sessions. These sessions reminded us why we chose to live together as husband and wife; it was far more rewarding than constant fights.”

The couple was introduced to tomato farming, a venture they embraced wholeheartedly. Over time, it has proven to be a sustainable source of income and, perhaps more importantly, a means of strengthening their marriage.

Nakigudde says that working on the farm together has allowed her to spend more quality time with her husband, fostering appreciation for each other’s efforts. “Through joint farming, we understand each other better. We see our contributions and support as a team rather than letting small disagreements take over,” she says.

Their agribusiness group also registered for Heifer International’s Stimulating Agribusiness for Youth Employment (SAYE) program, which provides working capital and guidance for youth enterprises.

With an initial loan of one million shillings, the couple cultivated a quarter-acre of tomatoes. Ten weeks later, their harvest earned them three million shillings, a dramatic return that transformed their livelihood. “Applying smart agriculture allows us to earn much more from a small piece of land,” Nakigudde explains.

“It has improved our lives significantly. I’ve also learned to accept constructive criticism from my husband as an opportunity to grow, rather than a trigger for conflict.” Tiwenda reflects on 18 months of peaceful, productive married life.

“We are 15 couples in our group, and learning from each other has helped us grow together. This isn’t just about income, it’s about families thriving despite challenges,” he says.

Heifer International’s People Director, Neumbe Nabudere, says the SAYE project aims to support over 250,000 youths in the Busoga sub-region over five years. The initiative provides modern agricultural technologies and working capital, targeting young people aged 18 to 35, with priority for young couples.

“This program encourages couples to live and work together productively,” Nabudere explains. “It has also reduced domestic violence in the households we work with, promoting peace, better nutrition, and quality education for their children.”

For Fred and Caroline, tomato farming has been more than a source of income; it has been the seed of a renewed relationship, where understanding, shared effort, and growth go hand in hand.