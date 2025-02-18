TikTok returns to Apple and Google app stores in the US

Tuesday , February 18 2025
The Independent February 18, 2025 In The Magazine, TECH NEWS Leave a comment

USA | THE INDEPENDENT | TikTok is again available on the US app stores of Apple and Google, after President Donald Trump postponed enforcement of a ban of the Chinese-owned social media platform until April 5, according to the BBC.

The popular app, which is used by more than 170 million American users, went dark briefly last month in the US as the ban deadline approached. Trump then signed an executive order granting TikTok a 75-day extension to comply with a law banning the app if it is not sold. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BBC News.

