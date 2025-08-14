Thugs murder Kasangati businessman

Kasangati, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kasangati have launched a manhunt for unknown assailants who shot and killed a businessman along Nangabo Road in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District. Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango has identified the deceased as Deo Bwanika, a 51-year-old wholesale shop owner who was killed around 11 pm on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, including a one Joanita Mulungi, the victim was shot and killed during a scuffle with masked men who claimed to be customers.

“We were preparing to close when two men in jackets came in and told me they wanted sugar. I said it was late, and they pushed me away, demanding that my colleague hand over his money. He said he had none. Then, two more men arrived, one with a gun and another with a machete. They ordered us to get down and proceeded to our boss’s counter.” Mulungi said.

She added: “He was trying to escape when they shot him. They took all the money he had and emptied the safe, including coins, putting it into a large bag that already contained more cash, likely from another robbery,” Mulungi narrated.

Mulungi has since called for enhanced security in the area, saying that owning a business there is a significant risk due to a series of similar robberies.

The murder of Bwanika follows last month’s similar attack on Ronald Akwankwatsa, a shop owner in the Kizingiza zone of the same area, who was attacked by eight armed gunmen who stole over Shs2.5 million.

He explains that during the attack, they ordered him, his wife, and all the customers to lie down, and in the process, they cut his wife’s hand, demanding that they reveal where the rest of the cash was hidden.

Robert Bindandi, an area councillor, is urging security agencies to bolster security measures to combat the rising number of armed robberies targeting big businesses.

“All our businesspeople who had rapidly developed the area are now worried. It’s one attack after another. They pay taxes, so why can’t the government protect them? We need a police post on this road, which has become a hotbed for armed thugs,” Bindandi said.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, has confirmed that investigations are underway by the Kasangati Police Division to track down the assailants responsible for the recent armed robbery and murder of businessman Deo Bwanika.

“The police have examined the scene, recorded statements from witnesses, and retrieved the body for post-mortem examination at Mulago City Mortuary. Efforts to trace the assailants are ongoing, with no arrests made yet.” Onyango stated.

***

URN