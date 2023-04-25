Three year partnership sealed, it is Yello Fever at Ebb Club

MTN April Monthly Tee

Overall winner

Edward Kabuchu 63 nett

Group A

Tony Kisadha 68 nett

Group B

Ronald Osekeny 68 nett

Group C

Brian Cable 68 nett

Lady winner

Diana Nabukenya 71 nett

Seniors winner

Dr Kato Ssebaale 71 nett

Guest winner Emmanuel Wamimbi 67 nett

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | It was pomp and excitement at Entebbe Club as the par 71 course hosted a new-look Monthly event, and also witnessed MTN Uganda sign a 3 year partnership with the leading club. The Entebbe Club will now hold their monthly mugs under the title of MTN Monthly Tee.

“The MTN Monthly Tee events present the perfect opportunity to make friends and at the same time showcase Uganda’s golf talent,” Sylvia Mulinge, MTN Uganda CEO said at the 19th hole award ceremony. “It gives us an opportunity to build our relationships in our community.”

189 golfers from Entebbe Club and elsewhere took part in the first Monthly Mug under MTN.

The three year partnership will see the giant mobile phone provider sponsoring the monthly mug and refurbishing the club house and the half way Rest house.

Edward Kabuchu, a trustee of the Oldest club in East Africa was the overall winner on the Day with a score of 63 nett.

Group A was claimed by Tony Kisadha with 68 nett while Group B was taken by Ronald Osekeny with 68 nett on count back.

Brian Cable was winner Group C with 68 nett.

The heavy down pour didn’t affect action on the course.

Diana Nabukenya was the Ladies Overall winner with 71 nett

Dr Kato Ssebaale was the seniors winner with 71 nett with Emmanuel Wamimbi winning the Guest golfers accolade with 67 nett.