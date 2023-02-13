Three suspects charged with murder, arson in Bukwo

Bukwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three suspects are in custody at Bukwo Central police station for alleged murder and burning of houses. The suspects are David Baribari 49, Robert Mundewa 42, and Francis Kiprop 42, all residents of Kaptererwo sub county in Bukwo district.

James Chemutai Small, the Deputy Bukwo Resident District Commissioner told Uganda Radio Network that the suspects and others still at large are accused of murdering 78 year old Amnesty Tamara, a resident of Kaptererwo village, Chebinyiny Parish, in Bukwo district at around 6:30pm on Sunday.

According to Chemutai, the suspects were nabbed by joint security forces while setting the houses of the late Tamara’s relatives ablaze claiming that the deceased was responsible for the death of Rev. Ben Kitiyo, a relative to one of the suspects.

Fredmark Chesang, the Sipi region police spokesperson says the suspects who are in custody and others on the run allegedly committed the offense as revenge for the death of their relative, who they claim Tamara (deceased) was responsible for.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects allegedly killed the old woman and torched houses as a form of revenge for the death of Rev. Ben Kitiyo who died on Saturday, February 11, at his home in Bukwo district after a long illness.”

Abed Chepsikor, the Chairperson LC3 of Kaptererwo sub county in Bukwo district says the suspects had prior to the death of Rev. Kitiyo asked Tamara to speak out if she was responsible for the strange illness of their relative but she refuted the allegations leveled against her. “There is still tension between the two clan members but the army and police are in place to see that violence doesn’t erupt,” he said.

*****

URN