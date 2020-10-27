Three police officers injured in Kiseka market demo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three police officers attached to Kampala Central Police Station are nursing injuries they sustained in skirmishes with traders at Kiseka Market over the disputed demarcation of the market land by Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says three officers were injured seriously and are hospitalised at Naguru Police hospital.

One of the injured police officers has only been identified as Baryayamba, the Officer in Charge of Min price police post. The traders rose up in arms on Monday after a team of officials from the Physical Department of KCCA visited the market to survey a piece of land that is under contention between rival factions of traders.

They blocked Kyagwe road with burning vehicle tyres, which prompted police to swing in action and use teargas to disperse them leading to running battles. Tadeo Mugerwa, a trader in Kiseka market, says KCCA official had gone to survey the market land as directed by President Museveni to resolve the dispute between rival factions of traders allied to a one Kasoro and Geoffrey Kayita.

The factions have been battling in court over the ownership of the disputed land. “Those who were demonstrating are part of the team in Kasoro’s camp, they were protesting the new directives by KCCA to demarcate this place in order to end these disputes that has been court for some time,” said Mugerwa.

URN