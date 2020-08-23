Three killed by assailants in Kabale

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kabale have launched investigations under which three people were last night killed by unknown assailants.

Kijungu Byamukama alias Ka-Japan, a resident of Nyakiharo village, Mwanjari ward, Southern division, Kabale municipality and his colleague only identified as Yasin, all in early 30’s were gruesomely hacked to death by unknown assailants.

The incident happened at Kavocado trading centre in Kanyakiriro village, Nyabikoni ward, Central division.

Charles Bisati, Kanyakiriro village LC1 chairman and his defense secretary, Boniface Kacucuru say the victims who are all mechanic operators in garage street were found by locals in the morning lying along the road. Byamugisha was found dead while Yasin died shortly after being admitted at Kabale regional referral hospital.

A related incident occurred in the compound of Christ the King Church Rwakashande in Rubira trading centre, Kyanamira sub county where Marichori Orisasira also in his 30’s, a resident of Nyarungwe village Rubira parish was killed by unknown people.

Betty Ampeire, a sister to the deceased and Deus Kamugisha, Kyanamira sub county LC3 chairman said that Orisasira went to the trading centre for an outing after retiring from grazing cows in the evening. However, they waited for him to return but all in vain. In the morning they were notified that his body had been dumped in the church compound.

Police arrested Happy Byaruhanga to help in investigations of Orisasira’s death. Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that efforts to hunt the suspects are underway.

URN