Three Kenyan entries as 10 tech startups shortlisted for ‘Qualcomm Make in Africa 2025’

The selected startups will receive free hardware platforms, mentorship, business coaching, access to engineering consultations for product development, and guidance on protecting intellectual property.

Aframend , Nigeria: AI-driven drug discovery with African phytochemicals

, Nigeria: AI-driven drug discovery with African phytochemicals AmalXR , Tunisia: AI-powered VR rehabilitation with clinical validation and progress simulations

, Tunisia: AI-powered VR rehabilitation with clinical validation and progress simulations Archeos , Benin: Solar/IoT pisciculture automation for optimal water quality and feeding

, Benin: Solar/IoT pisciculture automation for optimal water quality and feeding ClimatrixAI , Nigeria: AI-driven hyperlocal flood risk prediction and monitoring

, Nigeria: AI-driven hyperlocal flood risk prediction and monitoring Ecobees , Tunisia: AI-based beekeeping for hive health, water levels, and climate conditions

, Tunisia: AI-based beekeeping for hive health, water levels, and climate conditions Edulytics , Senegal: AI-based mobile liver fibrosis detection using ultrasound images

, Senegal: AI-based mobile liver fibrosis detection using ultrasound images Farmer Lifeline , Kenya: Solar-powered AI robots for crop pests and disease detection

, Kenya: Solar-powered AI robots for crop pests and disease detection Pixii Motors , Tunisia: Electric scooter with AI/IoT battery optimization and swap stations

, Tunisia: Electric scooter with AI/IoT battery optimization and swap stations Pollen Patrollers , Kenya: AI/IoT based precise and healthy pollination to combat hive collapse

, Kenya: AI/IoT based precise and healthy pollination to combat hive collapse Solar Freeze, Kenya: Solar-powered IoT cold storage to reduce post-harvest food loss

Johannesburg, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | Qualcomm Incorporated has announced shortlisted startups for Qualcomm Make in Africa 2025. The Qualcomm Africa Innovation Platform, now in its third year, supports the development of Africa’s deep technology ecosystem by providing mentorship, and technical, business, and IP training programs with a focus on 5G, Edge-AI/ML, Compute, and IoT. This year, Qualcomm received an overwhelming response, with approximately 435 applications from 19 countries.

As the first initiative of its kind in Africa, Qualcomm Make in Africa is an equity-free mentorship program that identifies promising early-stage and deep-technology startups eager to use advanced connectivity and processing technologies such as 5G, on-device Edge-AI/ML, Compute, and IoT in innovative end-to-end systems solutions.

These startups have demonstrated exceptional potential in applying advanced connectivity and processing technologies to innovative end-to-end systems solutions. The selected startups will receive free hardware platforms, mentorship, business coaching, access to engineering consultations for product development, and guidance on protecting intellectual property.

Qualcomm assured that at the end of the mentorship cycle, startups will be eligible for the Social Impact Fund, provided through the Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ Initiative.

This fund supports startups in scaling their societal and market impact. One startup will be awarded the fund for its innovative use of wireless technology to address community needs, while the other nine will receive stipends to support their growth and continued development.

The initiative shows Qualcomm’s continued commitment to empowering Africa’s Deep-Technology Ecosystem through mentorship, training and IP Generation Initiatives

In addition, Qualcomm has highlighted the progress of the L2Pro Africa IP e-learning Platform, a free online training program designed to empower startups, SMEs, and researchers in Africa to protect, secure, and maximize their innovations.

This program has been created in collaboration with Adams and Adams, Africa’s leading intellectual property (IP) law firm.

The educational content has been updated with individual filing procedures for patents, industrial designs, and trademarks in Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Rwanda, and within the two African patent organizations, ARIPO and OAPI, covering 43 of Africa’s countries.

These step-by-step descriptions of per-country filing requirements empower inventors to interact effectively with IP professionals such as an IP attorney and their respective IP offices. To date, over 135 African students have enrolled in the course, and several QMIA startup alumni have already begun the process of patenting their inventions.

“This year’s cohort of deep technology startups is a testament to Africa’s burgeoning innovation landscape”, said Wassim Chourbaji, SVP and president, Qualcomm MEA & SVP, Government Affairs EMEA. “By leveraging Qualcomm’s cellular, IoT, and edge-AI technologies, these startups are poised to revolutionize agriculture, sustainability, climate change, transportation, and healthcare. We are honored to support their journey toward creating transformative solutions for a better future.”

“The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) is proud to partner with Qualcomm on the 2025 Make in Africa program.” said John Omo, Secretary General of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU).

“Innovation is the engine of Africa’s future, and it is clear the ten startups in this year’s cohort exemplify its power. While ATU works to align spectrum policy, regional standards, and open-data practices so that new technologies move quickly from lab to market, we also recognize that real progress demands a broad coalition. We therefore call on governments, academia, investors, and industry to back these ventures—and every initiative that puts African ingenuity first.”