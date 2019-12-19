Three die in Mbarara-Masaka highway accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three people have died in an accident at Biharwe along Mbarara-Masaka highway.

The accident occurred around 6:00 am this morning when a speeding Range Rover registration number UAM 338Y knocked dead two people riding on a Bajaj motorcycle registration UEU 993F.

Samson Kasasiira, the Rwizi Region Police spokesperson, says after knocking the motorcycle the Range Rover veered of the road and knocked a tree killing its driver, Frank Rweranga. The deceased’s bodies are lying at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital pending postmortem.

According to Kasasiira, although they are yet to establish the cause of the accident, they suspect reckless driving. He calls on motorists and all other road users to be vigilant as the Christmas season draws closer.

*****

URN