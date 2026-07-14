Mao says he is back at DP headquarters to reorganise party

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Democratic Party (DP) President Norbert Mao has returned to the party headquarters for the first time since the race for Speaker of Parliament, pledging to rebuild the party while reaffirming the need to uphold the rule of law amid growing concerns over arrests and detentions.

Speaking to party members at the DP headquarters, Mao said his immediate priorities include restoring unity within the party, mobilising members to contest the forthcoming Local Council One (LC1) elections and strengthening the party’s fight against corruption.

He announced that the party will convene a leadership retreat to reorient members, rebuild internal cohesion and develop a five-year strategic plan to guide the party’s activities. The retreat will also nominate leaders to the National Executive Committee (NEC), including representatives to the Women’s Council. With LC1 elections approaching, Mao urged Democratic Party members to remain loyal to the party and avoid contesting under other political organisations with the intention of returning later.

Describing the DP as the “conscience of government”, Mao said the party remains committed to peaceful political engagement and rejects violence as a means of acquiring or retaining power. He said Uganda’s political history has been characterised by violent struggles and argued that political competition should instead be guided by dialogue and respect for democratic principles.

Commenting on the country’s political landscape, Mao said the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has emerged as a political force that is beginning to shape national politics. He also claimed that some hardline elements within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) had previously frustrated his political activities by blocking meetings in some areas. Mao also criticised sections of the opposition, saying Uganda requires leaders who are prepared to build the country through constructive engagement rather than deepening political divisions.

He welcomed what he described as growing support for national dialogue, claiming that the Leader of the Opposition and some leaders within the National Unity Platform (NUP) had expressed support for the initiative. Mao said he remains ready to chair such engagements but questioned why the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) had not participated. Responding to concerns raised about alleged illegal arrests, detentions and ongoing court cases, Mao said he did not have sufficient information to comment specifically on the reported arrest of NUP Deputy President for Buganda, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi.

He, however, stressed that every suspect is entitled to a fair and speedy trial, including the right to apply for bail, adding that respect for constitutional guarantees and the rule of law is essential. Mao also highlighted his role as Chairperson of the Cabinet Human Rights Committee, saying the committee, which brings together ministers from key government sectors and other officials, is mandated to oversee and promote respect for human rights across government institutions.