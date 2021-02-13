Three dead, 11 hospitalized in Amuria accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three traders died on spot and 11 others were rushed to Amuria hospital following a road accident in Amucu along Amuria-Acowa road in Amuria district.

The deceased all females have been identified as Jacinta Akello, 52, Mary Adongo, 45, and Maria Anna Akello, 75, all residents of Amilimil village in Willa sub county. The traders mainly from Amuria district were travelling to Ochorimongin cattle market in Katakwi district with produce aboard a Canter lorry registration number UAZ 855X.

Amuria District Police Commander-DPC Moses Muzima says that the fatal accident occurred after the vehicle lost control and overturned. The driver of the lorry, David Odeng remains at large while police investigate the matter to establish the cause of the accident.

In December last year, 14 other produce traders were injured along Amuria road in Kapelebyong district when their vehicle, a Tata lorry UAY 350E overturned at Adipala village. Several other traders have been involved in road accidents since the resumption of weekly markets in Teso. Many of the accidents are caused by overloading vehicles with mechanical conditions.

