Three COVID-19 response vehicles grounded in Mbale garage

hree vehicles belonging to the Nabilatuk, Kween and Kibuku districts COVID-19 task forces are grounded in CFAO Motors Garage Mbale City.

The one for Nabilatuk is Toyota pickup registration number UG 7105M, Kween Registration number UG7072M and Kibuku registration number UG7052M. The three vehicles were involved in separate road accidents.

The Mbale City Resident City Commissioner, Ahamada Washaki has ordered police to impound the vehicles on a tip-off from his counterpart in Nabilatuk district, Kyeyune Ssenyonjo.

According to Washaki, Ssenyonjo alerted him about the district vehicle illegally dumped in the garage after being involved in an accident, while being driven by the Chief Administrative Officer.

Washaki said he was yet to consult with his colleagues about the vehicles belonging to Bukwo and Kween districts to ascertain how they ended up in the Garage in Mbale.

Wilber Habiyaremye, the manager of CFAO Motors Mbale branch, says the three vehicles were delivered to the garage just like any other vehicle that needed repair.

He said the vehicle from Nabilatuk district was delivered on Friday last week and they were yet to assess the magnitude of the damage.

****