Three children perish in house fire in Kiryandongo

Kiryandongo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fire has gutted a house in Kiryandongo district killing three minors.

The incident occurred at around 8:30pm on Saturday night in Panyadoli B cell of Bweyale town council in Kiryandongo district.

Police have since identified the deceased minors as Omira Mugema 5, James Ali 4 and Aisha Namukose 1. The victims are all children of Wamulu Itakariya.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says the children’s parents were not home when fire gutted their grass thatched house.

He says though neighbors rushed to rescue the children, it was too late for them to be saved. According to police, the house was set ablaze by yet unknown assailants whose motives are not known.

The bodies of the deceased children were taken to Kiryandongo General Hospital for postmortem and later handed over to the relatives.

Hakiza says investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire have commenced.

He has however warned parents against leaving their children alone during night hours.

In July 2020, fire gutted a house in Hoima district killing three minors and injuring another critically.

The incident occurred in Kihomboza cell in Bujumbura division Hoima municipality.

The deceased minors then were identified as Asumpta Kabanyoro 2, Andrew Muhumuza 4 and Jonathan and Muganyizi 5.

The minors’ parents were attending a vigil in the neighborhood when fire gutted their grass thatched house killing the trio.

*****

URN