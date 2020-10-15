Three arrested over Jinja hotel murder, mastermind still at large

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Jinja city have arrested three people in connection to Wednesday night shooting at Crested Crane Hotel that left one of the persons on guard duty dead and three others seriously injured.

It is alleged that, the assailant ambushed the guards who were seated outside the gate, shot at them and sped off on a waiting motorcycle.

31 year old Ronald Mawa, a guard attached to Hash Security Services Limited was shot dead while his three colleagues Alfred Opio, Edrine Bwiire and Herban Muhanguzi sustained serious injuries and are admitted at Jinja regional referral hospital emergency unit for critical management.

Bullet holes are still visible in an iron sheet guards’ shelter which at the site entrance. Police recovered an SAR riffle with five rounds of ammunition and 17 cartridges from the scene of crime.

While addressing the press about the incident, the Kiira region police spokesperson, Abbey Ngako said that the three suspects were arrested on Wednesday night, but he declined to reveal their identities as the prime suspect is still at large.

Ngako further reveals that the assailant is suspected to have fled with an SAR gun which went missing since yesterday night.

Ngako however points out that the victims are yet to record statements as they are still in critical condition.

URN