Thousands in Jinja for National E-Mobility Expo at Kiira Vehicle Plant

National E-Mobility Expo 2025: Charging towards a greener, more prosperous future in Uganda

Exhibitors delivered an immersive experience, showcasing the future of electric mobility through hands-on demos, EV test rides, cutting-edge tech displays, and powerful conversations on sustainable transport.

Florence Nambozo Wamala – Minister for Karamoja Affairs officially opened the National E-Mobility Expo 2025 with a powerful call to action: “Together, we drive toward a greener, more prosperous future for Uganda and Africa”.

The National E-Mobility Expo 2025, themed “Powering Innovation, Accelerating Industrialization, and Shaping Africa’s Green Future,” entered day two today at the state-of-the-art Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja.

The expo represents a decisive leap into a future where clean mobility powers national industrialization and economic growth. The event will not only showcase the remarkable progress made in the sector but also serve as a crucible for collaboration, bringing together policymakers, financiers, innovators, and the public.

Officials say the Expo is a testament to the visionary leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and a cornerstone of the nation’s National E-Mobility Strategy.

Building on the success of the inaugural 2024 expo, it is designed as a powerful platform to accelerate Uganda’s transition from a consumer of technology to a “net source” of e-mobility solutions for the continent.

Day 1 of the National E-Mobility Expo 2025 kicked off with an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Kiira Vehicle Plant! Expo Delegates got a first-hand look at Uganda’s cutting-edge EV manufacturing , a powerful start to the expo #NEME2025 pic.twitter.com/3VwkGQvC7E — 𝐊𝐢𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 (@KiiraMotors) September 18, 2025

Panel III: Building the Backbone

EVs are only as strong as the systems behind them. A powerful discussion on scaling E-Mobility infrastructure & strengthening supply chains; from EV charging networks to critical minerals & battery resilience.

Big thanks to our expert panellists. pic.twitter.com/euYXInTyRf — 𝐊𝐢𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 (@KiiraMotors) September 19, 2025

Officials say Uganda’s e-mobility journey has already achieved significant milestones. The country has mobilized over $180 million in investment, established the capacity to produce 10,000 electric vehicles annually, and deployed more than 400 charging and swapping stations nationwide. A core pillar of this success is the 40% local content participation in manufacturing, which is powering domestic industrial growth, skills development, and energy security.

Hosted by Kiira Motors Corporation in partnership with the Secretariat for Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI-OP), the Government Citizens Interaction Centre (GCIC), and the Presidential CEO Forum (PCF), the Expo includes strategic panel discussions on financing and infrastructure, exclusive tours of the Kiira Vehicle Plant, and a marketplace showcasing Ugandan innovation firsthand. A dedicated “Deal Room” has been curated to facilitate tangible partnerships and strategic investments, ensuring that dialogue translates into action.

ABOUT KIIRA MOTORS

Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC) is Uganda’s flagship Mobility Innovation and Industrialization Enterprise, leading the nation’s transition to sustainable mobility and inclusive industrial growth. With a bold vision to build a regional mobility ecosystem, KMC is shaping an industry, a movement, and a legacy that positions Uganda as a net source of mobility solutions in the multi-trillion-dollar global mobility market.

“Our vehicles are meticulously engineered to address the unique challenges of the continent’s terrain while delivering a premium experience that meets and exceeds international standards for comfort, safety, and enhanced environmental stewardship. The Kayoola Series embodies our commitment to innovation, with features tailored to market needs. Our buses have already proven their durability and viability by collectively covering over two million kilometers, earning letters of intent from other African nations,” Kiira Motors said in a statement.

This excellence is made possible by the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja, which is the most capable and advanced bus manufacturing facility on the continent.

“Our end-to-end process includes a Body Shop, Paint Shop, Chassis System Integration Shop, Trim & Assembly Shop, Quality Inspection & Testing Shop and Dedicated Test Track, ensuring uncompromising quality. A cornerstone of this process is a deep focus on value addition, with a target of 65% local content by 2030. This approach creates industrial linkages and is projected to generate over 14,000 jobs.”

Beyond manufacturing, they are actively shaping the entire mobility ecosystem.

This includes deploying essential infrastructure like EV charging stations and developing business models such as mobility-as-a-Service to empower entrepreneurs.

“The National E-Mobility Expo is a key platform for this integration, bringing together a network of over 5,000 delegates to foster partnerships and accelerate investment, consolidating Uganda’s position as a leader in Africa’s green mobility revolution.”