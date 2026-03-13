Thomas Tayebwa denies role in “Owino” market nighttime demolition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has denied any involvement in the controversial nighttime demolition of structures at St. Balikuddembe (Owino) Market, following social media claims linking him to land in the area.

The incident occurred on March 7, 2026, when unidentified individuals used bulldozers to partially raze structures along the Nakivubo Channel on Ssebaana Road around 10 p.m.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) described the demolition as “reckless and unlawful” and said it was unauthorized, while two bulldozer operators have been arrested as investigations continue.

Social media posts circulated screenshots of land titles allegedly tying Tayebwa to a plot near the historic market, fueling speculation that he had used political influence to facilitate a land grab.

In a detailed statement, Tayebwa dismissed the claims, providing a timeline of his dealings with the land.

“I obtained a lease for a plot in the Nakivubo area in 2018 through formal legal processes, paid all required fees, and followed the stipulated procedures,” Tayebwa said.

“KCCA took full possession of the land approximately three years ago. As a result, I no longer own the said land and hold no interest whatsoever in it,” he said.

“Consequently, there is absolutely no basis for me to evict anyone or participate in any demolition on land that does not belong to me.”

He stated that when he later submitted building plans, KCCA informed him the land had been earmarked for strategic public use, offered compensation, and took full possession approximately three years ago.

“I no longer own the land and hold no interest in it. Consequently, there is no basis for me to evict anyone or participate in any demolition,” he added.

Tayebwa also clarified that he obtained the lease long before assuming any parliamentary or ministerial office, and thus, his current role could not have influenced the process.

He expressed sympathy for affected traders, noting, “The recent events around the market are unfortunate, and I sympathize with the traders’ plight. But I have no connection to the demolition that occurred that night.” Said Tayebwa.

St. Balikuddembe Market, established in 1971, is one of Uganda’s largest trading hubs, covering roughly seven hectares, hosting over 50,000 traders, and attracting an estimated 300,000 daily visitors.

Nearly 70 percent of vendors are women, making it a vital center for urban livelihoods and informal-sector employment.

The market has faced long-standing challenges, including congestion, inadequate infrastructure, and debates over redevelopment.

The recent unauthorized demolition has reignited fears of evictions, highlighting the sensitive intersection of urban land, public trust, and political influence.

As investigations by KCCA continue, traders are seeking answers and potential compensation, while authorities work to clarify ownership and management issues in the Nakivubo area.

