Thomas Kwoyelo’s trail suffers two weeks’ delay

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The start for the prosecution witness testimonies in the trial of former Lord’s Resistance Army Commander Thomas Kwoyelo has suffered a two weeks’ delay.

Kwoyelo is facing 93 charges of War Crimes and Crimes Against humanity before the International Crimes Division of the High Court. He denied all the charges.

Last year, judges of the Court gazetted February 4th for prosecution to start calling in more than 120 witnesses it lined up to pin Kwoyelo of the charges. The testimonies will now begin on February 18th.

Her worship Harriet Ssali Nalukwago, the Deputy Registrar of the International Crimes Division of the High Court says prosecution sought more time to adequately prepare its case as they embark on the full trial.

She says the judges have now set February 18th as the day the first prosecution witness will start testifying against Kwoyelo in a trial expected to last two years.

Prosecution in the matter is being led by Principal State Attorney Williams Byansi assisted by Charles Richard Kamuuli, while Kwoyelo is being represented by a set of two lawyers – one on state brief, while the other is self-appointed. Those on state brief are Charles Dalton Opwonya and Borris Anyuru, while Evans Ochieng, Caleb Alaka and Nicholas Opiyo are on the instruction of Thomas Kwoyelo alias Latoni.

Two lawyers led by Henry Komakech Kilama is representing more than 90 victims admitted to participate in the trial.

The matter is being heard by a panel of three judges namely Jane Persis Kiggundu, Michael Elubu and Duncan Gaswaga.

Kwoyelo faces 93 counts arising out of charges of murder, willful killing, kidnap and hostage taking among others he reportedly committed while operating in Kilak hills, in present day Amuru district and in Pabbo Sub County in 1996.

Kwoyelo has been waiting for trial at Luzira Maximum Prisons since 2015 when his Amnesty application was overturned by the Supreme Court.

URN