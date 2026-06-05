NCBA Bank Uganda plants trees with dentons and KCCA to mark world environment day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | NCBA Bank Uganda, in partnership with Dentons and KCCA, commemorated World Environment Day by planting trees at Nakasero Primary School in Kampala.

The initiative brought together NCBA staff, pupils, and school administrators to promote environmental conservation and community engagement.

Speaking at the event, NCBA Bank Uganda’s Head of Strategy and Sustainability, Martin Mwanje, said the activity aligns with the Bank’s “Change the Story” Sustainability Strategy, which focuses on environmental stewardship, community impact, and employee engagement.

“Through our 2026–2030 Sustainability Strategy, we are committed to planting 100,000 trees by 2030 through strategic partnerships, supporting communities where we operate, and inspiring staff to drive positive change through the ‘I Change the Story’ programme,” Mwanje said.

As part of the World Environment Day celebrations, NCBA aims to plant 500 trees and support the establishment of a grass field for pupils’ recreational use.

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5, is the United Nations’ flagship platform for raising awareness and encouraging action to protect the environment.

The 2026 theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.”, highlights the urgent need for climate action.

While Azerbaijan hosted the global celebrations in Baku, Adjumani District was the national host for Uganda’s commemorations.