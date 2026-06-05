Ebola border restrictions leave Mpondwe traders in heavy losses

Kasese, Uganda | URN | Traders at the Mpondwe Border Point in Kasese are feeling the pinch of restrictions on cross-border movement due to the Ebola outbreak in Eastern DR Congo.

The Ministry of Health recently suspended market activities and tightened border operations as part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly virus into Uganda.

However, the restrictions have disrupted business operations, especially for traders dealing in perishable goods.

Faizo Yiga, a fish trader who transports fresh fish from Kalangala to the border market, says he was shocked to find the market closed upon arrival.

He says he is now stranded with fish worth more than 10 million shillings and may be forced to sell them at giveaway prices to local buyers to avoid total losses.

Women involved in the palm oil trade have also expressed concern. Redress Nyabozey, chairperson of the women palm oil traders, says the closure has cut off their main source of income and affected their ability to pay suppliers in DR Congo.

She notes that many families in the area survive entirely on cross-border trade.

Another trader, Josta Mumbere, says police and UPDF soldiers deployed at the market early in the morning and stopped vendors from accessing or clearing their merchandise, despite many products being highly perishable.

Local leaders are now calling for a more balanced approach. Rodgers Baluku, the LCIII chairperson of Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council, appealed to the government to strengthen health screening and surveillance at the border while still allowing controlled trade to continue.

Meanwhile, Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Clerk Moses Mugisha defended the restrictions, saying authorities must prioritize public safety because thousands of Ugandans and Congolese interact at the border daily.

He, however, clarified that fish stores remain open because they do not attract large crowds.