THIS WEEK: UNRA to create skills development hub in Luweero

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has taken over a plant operators training centre in Luweero which it plans to turn into a skills development hub for mechanics and other kind of equipment operators.

DFID, UK’s international development arm handed over the centre to UNRA on Oct. 5 and for the few months UNRA had taken over, 28 operators from KCCA, ministry of works among others have been trained, said Joseph Otim, UNRA Director for Road Maintenance.

Otim added that UNRA will manage it on behalf of the road sector. It is plan of UNRA’s broad plan of cutting down on resources spent on outsourcing personnel. The centre has simulators where engineers learn how to operate excavators, wheel loaders, and motor graders. Adrian Green, an official from DFID thanked the government of Uganda for its cooperation.