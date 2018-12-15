THIS WEEK: Police defends action on blocked Bobi Wine concerts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As part of his festive season programme, Kyaddondo MP and singer Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobiwine had planned to hold music concerts in Mityana and Gulu among other places. But soon news made rounds that the concerts have been cancelled something that attracted even the attention of members of parliament.

With piling pressure on the police as sections started questioning why the musician’s concerts are being cancelled, Police on Dec.06 said they hadn’t been cancelled but only asked that the right procedures are followed.

Police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, said Police had held a meeting with the singer and told him that he did not provide enough supporting documents including agreements with owners of places where he intended to hold his concerts. “He didn’t provide us with a plan of how he will handle the revelers.

It is not enough to say you are going to have a concert or gathering in Mityana without indicating the venue and plan for people you expect to attend ” Kayima said. This however is not the first time that police is attempted to cancel the legislator’s concerts.

The previous attempt was with his Kyarenga concert where they kept tossing him but he finally held the show at his One Love beach in Busabala.