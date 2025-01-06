The Rotary International President is in Uganda

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rotary International President Stephanie Urchick is in Uganda for a week-long visit that showcase and deepen the volunteer organization’s impact in the country.

Urchick, the second woman to serve as president of Rotary International, arrived in Uganda on Sunday night to engage with the country’s nearly 12,000 Rotarians and Rotaractors as well as political and cultural leaders.

At Entebbe International Airport, Urchick was received by District Governor D9213, Anne Nkutu, Rotary International Director nominee, Emmanuel Katongole, Agnes Batengas, the District Governor of D9214, Past District Governor D9213, John Magezi Ndamira and other Rotarians.

In her brief address to journalists, Urchick said: “I am happy being here. You are the evidence that Rotary works.”

She noted that she was to visit as many projects as possible on her visit in the country and disclosed that Rotary will continue with peace actions through projects including environmental sustainability across the globe.

Uganda’s visit is part of Urchick’s African Magic Tour 2025, which will cover five countries where Rotary, one of the world’s largest service organisations, is making enormous impact.

Urchick’s arrival in Uganda, marks the first stop of her journey, which will also take her to Kenya, Senegal, Tunisia, and Egypt before her return to Evanston, USA, Rotary Headquarters on January 27, 2025. With the 2024-2025 Rotary International Theme, “The Magic of Rotary,” President Stephanie’s visit aims to celebrate the transformative power of Rotary while highlighting the critical role of partnerships in advancing peace, education, healthcare, and community development.

A key highlight of Urchick’s visit to Uganda will be her participation in the Peace Symposium and Capstone at Makerere University on Friday, 10th January.

Uganda hosts a Rotary Peace Centre, the first in Africa, at Makerere University. These Centres train change-makers devoted to peace building and conflict prevention and transformation.

Later on Friday evening, the Rotary International president will attend the Africa Peace Concert at Nsambya Gardens. Organised by Rotary Uganda in association with the Rotary Foundation, the Africa Peace Concert is a vibrant and hybrid music event that aims to raise US Dollars 500,000 to support the sustainability of the Makerere Rotary Peace Centre, which has become a hub for peacebuilding and conflict resolution education since it was established in February 2020.

On Saturday, 11th January, Urchick will lead a Peace Walk from Makerere University, bringing together Rotarians, Rotaractors and community members to promote peace and unity in the region. Later that evening, she will participate in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) at Kaazi camping grounds. RYLA is a leadership development programme for young people.

During her visit, the Rotary International president will lead a Rotary membership conversation: “A Journey of Rotary membership: Inspiring growth in Uganda.” Participants in the conversation will include Rotary Club Presidents and District leaders.

She will also be the guest of honour at The Rotary Foundation (TRF) Recognition Dinner in Kampala on Tuesday evening, which event is meant to recognise major givers in Uganda.

Rotarians in Uganda raised nearly 2.5 billion Shillings (US Dollars 645,000) in the year ending 30th June 2024 to support Rotary’s work in local communities all over the world.

This contribution maintains Uganda as the highest giving country in the region, second only to Nigeria in Africa, and among the world’s top 30 giving countries to The Rotary Foundation (TRF).

This year Rotary in Uganda aims to raise more than US Dollars 1 million. The Rotary Foundation uses this money to provide clean water and sanitation, support education, prevent and treat disease, save mothers and children in hospitals, grow local economies, promote peace, and protect the environment.

Rotary’s impact in Uganda includes life-changing programmes such as the Rotary Blood Bank at Mengo Hospital, which addresses the challenge of blood shortage in the country and the annual Rotary Cancer Run, which has raised awareness about the disease and the establishment of the Rotary Cancer Centre at Nsambya Hospital. Funds from the run have supported the construction of a 36-bed ward and two bunkers housing testing and treatment machines.

The Rotary International president will visit the Rotary Blood Bank on Tuesday, 7th January and the Rotary Cancer Centre at Nsambya on Wednesday. She will also launch the 2025 Cancer Run. Urchick will also preside over the launch of the Rotary WASH Institute at Nkumba University on Wednesday. This initiative is aimed at advancing research and solutions in water, sanitation, and hygiene. Later that evening she will meet Rotaractors in Kampala, who are critical for Rotary’s growth.

The Rotary International president’s visit also includes engagements with Uganda’s political leadership. On Tuesday, she will meet the Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja and the Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga.

The chair of the organising committee of the visit, Past District Governor, Kenneth Mugisha, said Urchick’s presence in Uganda is “a testament to Rotary’s dedication to creating a more peaceful and equitable world. Her main theme is healing in a divided world. Rotary is doing a lot in this space from the various peace centres all over the world and supporting communities where there is conflict.”

Rotary in Uganda falls under two Districts, 9213 and 9214, which also includes Tanzania. District 9213 brings together a network of nearly 5,000 Rotarians and 2,700 Rotaractors from 129 Rotary and 124 Rotaract Clubs in Uganda.

Who is President Stephanie Urchick?

Urchick holds a doctorate in leadership studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and is the second woman to serve as president of Rotary International.

A Rotarian since 1991, her service includes building a primary school in Vietnam; installing water filters in the Dominican Republic; mentoring new Rotary members in Ukraine; coordinating a Rotary Foundation grant project in Poland; and leading efforts to formulate and adopt Rotary’s Action Plan, a strategic road map that will help bring even more people together to create lasting and positive change in an evolving world.