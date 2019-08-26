The new Uganda Airlines takes to the air tomorrow

✳Entebbe-Nairobi, inaugural flight 10am August 27

✳Entebbe-Juba, 10x weekly from August 27

✳Entebbe-Mombasa, 3x weekly from August 27

✳Entebbe-Nairobi, 2 daily from August 28

✳Entebbe-Mogadishu, 4x weekly from August 29

✳ Entebbe-Kilimanjaro, 3x weekly from September 22

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Airlines is set to have its maiden flight a day ahead of schedule, to Nairobi, Juba and Mombasa.

The maiden flight is now set for Tuesday 10am, and will carry technical officers, government officials, and media to Nairobi, according to the Ministry of Works spokesperson Susan Kataike. The 55 minute flight will depart from Entebbe Airport to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Sources indicate that the change in launch date was made for marketing purposes.

The announcement indicating a change of the maiden flight was made by Ministry of Works.

Wednesday however remains the day for the maiden commercial flight. The Airline will take off at 6:00 am and will reach Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 7:15 am.

