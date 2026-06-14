NBL celebrates local bars as FIFA World Cup excitement reaches Jinja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway, Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) is bringing the excitement closer to Ugandan football fans through its Cheers to Bars campaign, an initiative designed to transform local bars into vibrant centres for football viewing and shared fan experiences.

The campaign recognises the important role bars play as community spaces where people come together to connect, celebrate, socialise responsibly and support local economic activity.

The initiative was launched at Bourbon Bar & Lounge in Jinja during the opening FIFA World Cup match between Mexico and South Africa, marking the start of a nationwide series of World Cup watch parties and fan engagement activities that will be hosted in bars and entertainment venues across Uganda throughout the tournament.

Through Nile Special, the official beer sponsor of the FIFA World Cup in Uganda under AB InBev’s global partnership with FIFA, Nile Breweries aims to bring fans closer to the action while shining a spotlight on the local venues that make these shared football moments possible.

Speaking at the launch, Nile Breweries Managing Director, Nkanyiso Mncwabe, said local bars become even more important during major sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup, where millions of fans experience the tournament from their communities rather than from the stadiums.

“Bars have always been more than places where people go for a drink. They are spaces where communities come together to celebrate, watch football, enjoy music and create lasting memories. During the World Cup, that role becomes even more significant because local bars allow fans to experience the excitement of the game together, regardless of where the matches are being played. Through Cheers to Bars, we are recognising the venues that bring people together while supporting jobs, trade and livelihoods across the country,” Mncwabe said.

He noted that the campaign is also intended to celebrate the broader social and economic contribution of bars within communities.

“Football has a unique ability to unite people, and throughout the FIFA World Cup, local bars will become gathering places where fans connect, celebrate and share unforgettable moments.

Through Cheers to Bars, we are recognising the bar owners, employees and communities that make these experiences possible while highlighting the important contribution bars make to local livelihoods and Uganda’s hospitality sector,” he said.

Mncwabe added that the impact of thriving bars extends far beyond their immediate operations.

“When local bars succeed, the benefits spread throughout the economy. Employees, suppliers, food vendors, transport operators, entertainers, farmers and many others connected to the hospitality and beer value chain all benefit. That is why we see bars as part of a wider ecosystem that supports communities and drives local economic growth,” he said.

As part of the World Cup experience, Nile Special is also introducing a score predictor promotion that will allow consumers to participate actively throughout the tournament.

Consumers who purchase Nile Special can check under the bottle crown for a unique code, dial 14426#, and predict match scores for a chance to win prizes and FIFA World Cup rewards.

Nile Special Brand Manager, Eric Malinga, said the promotion is designed to deepen fan engagement and make every match more exciting.

“With the watch parties and score predictor promotion, we want fans to do more than simply watch football. We want them to participate, predict, celebrate and feel involved in every match throughout the tournament. The FIFA World Cup is built on passion, excitement, debate and shared experiences. Through Nile Special, we are creating opportunities that bring that energy closer to Ugandan fans while rewarding them throughout the competition,” Malinga said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, and Nile Breweries says it will continue celebrating the bars that provide fans with spaces to come together, enjoy the tournament responsibly and share memorable football moments throughout the competition.