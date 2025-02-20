The New Categories and Features that Betting Sites in Africa Give People Access To

Those who have used online betting websites before remember that companies usually focus on a single category, such as a sportsbook or a casino. You can still find these kinds of operators in some African countries, but most of them want to provide as many sections as possible. Operators have become a lot more innovative, so let’s look at all the new categories and features you have access to.

Esports

Sports betting continues to be the most attractive option in Africa and for a very good reason. People looking for the ultimate platform will find reviews of some of the best brands and will notice that all of them offer plenty of sports. What’s also impressive is that many of the sites found on the betting sites catalogue will also allow people to wager on other things, such as Esports. Thanks to the reviews, clients can find the site they want.

Despite the fact that Esports betting is mostly popular in Europe, it is slowly making its way in Africa. Local online bettors have the chance to bet on all of the popular games and big tournaments. Most big names in places like South Africa will let people wager on Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2, as well as League of Legends, VALORANT, and more.

The advantages of betting on Esports are the high odds and live streaming. African punters wishing to watch the matches they bet on will be very happy with this category because all bookies integrate Twitch into their platforms.

Virtual Sports

While we are on the topic of sports betting and Esports, African operators will also try adding a stand-alone Virtual Sports category. This is one of those options that have been around for many years, but not all companies have taken advantage of it for different reasons.

The most important thing people need to know about Virtual Sports is that they are computer simulations. Bettors are usually interested in them because the odds for most markets are good and because you can bet on them whenever you want.

Despite the fact that most V-sports sections will look the same, there is usually a big difference in the available options. Like the casino sections, these “sports” are available courtesy of specific software suppliers. Each company creates different products, so the options you’ll have access to will be different, depending on the brands that the given operators partner with.

TV Games

Live casino games are among the most popular categories found on gambling sites in Africa. People enjoy betting on live games because it allows them to feel as if they are in a casino playing against other people. With that said, some gamblers get bored of these alternatives because most casino games are basically the same and people want something different. This is where TV games come into play.

The number of TV games will depend on many factors, but you can expect to find many unique options. For example, there will be several card game variations and many different game shows.

Usually, there are not that many differences between the TV games and the live casino options. Both products come with a real dealer and allow you to compete against others. Moreover, you also need to follow the strict minimum bet requirements and check whether there are any special bonuses.

Numbers

Despite not being as popular as some of the categories mentioned so far, Number is becoming a lot more sought-after among African gambling sites. Many of them name this category after their brand, so you can find things like ‘Supanumbers”, for example.

This category is slightly different depending on the site, but it is usually similar to bingo. This means that players need to buy a ticket and wait to see what happens.

In some instances, companies may use their Number section to sell lottery tickets. Besides the lottos held by the specific site, some companies will allow you to purchase lottery tickets for some of the big international lotteries, such as EuroMillions, for example.

Closing thoughts

Despite the fact that online bookmakers in South Africa and other countries on the continent are trying to provide new sections and features all the time, most people prefer using the classic alternatives, such as sportsbooks and casinos. With that said, a lot of the new online bettors who are making their first steps into online gambling will be interested in trying out new options, so sites need to step up their game.