The 4th annual iKON Awards officially launched, set for March 21, 2026

Kampala,, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 4th annual iKON Awards has officially been launched, with key updates announced during the iKON Activate, Uganda event held Sunday, 23 November 2025, at Serena Hotel Kampala.

iKON Activate is the official kickoff for the iKON Awards season. The 4th edition of the awards is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2026, while the nominees will be announced in January and for the first time, this announcement will take place in Kenya.

Second, the iKON Awards 2026 will continue with the theme Beyond Borders, consistent with the message showcased during the various iKON Activate events held across Africa earlier.

Since entries closed, more than 139 submissions have been recorded from several African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, South Sudan, Kenya, Zambia, and South Africa, according to IKON Awards producer Usama Mukwaya.

These diverse submissions reflect ongoing efforts to foster collaboration within the industry by connecting creatives across the continent to upskill, share knowledge, and expand opportunities, hence the KON Activate activities held in Nigeria, Kenya, and later Rwanda-all under the theme Beyond Borders.

Furthermore, the iKON Awards is working with the OCAN Festival and is establishing a film fund under the iKON Initiative. This fund will provide grants to directors and producers to create their own films.

The Founder and CEO of the iKON Awards, Humphrey Nabimanya made these key announcements at iKON Activate, Uganda.

“After various activations around the continent, we have noticed that the world is yearning for Ugandan stories. So, we agreed that we must put Uganda out there so that our film industry grows to the heights we aspire to. And that is the goal of the iKON Awards,” he said.

At iKON Activate, Uganda, certificates were awarded to past winners in recognition of their achievements. The iKON Activate, Uganda edition was also characterized by an oldies party along with vintage glam.