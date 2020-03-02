Monday , March 2 2020
Tests on isolated foreigners negative, Uganda still free of COVID-19

The Independent March 2, 2020 News Leave a comment

 

Entebbe airport where the foreigners were picked from

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Results from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) indicate that the four foreign national isolated after presenting flu and cough symptoms yesterday, do not have the dreaded COVID-19.

Minister of Health Ruth Aceng Monday reported the negative test results Monday, and confirmed that “As of today, Uganda has no case of #COVID19.”

The four foreign nationals were picked up from Entebbe International Airport by Ministry of Health surveillance teams and samples collected.

