Tests on isolated foreigners negative, Uganda still free of COVID-19

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Results from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) indicate that the four foreign national isolated after presenting flu and cough symptoms yesterday, do not have the dreaded COVID-19.

Minister of Health Ruth Aceng Monday reported the negative test results Monday, and confirmed that “As of today, Uganda has no case of #COVID19.”

The four foreign nationals were picked up from Entebbe International Airport by Ministry of Health surveillance teams and samples collected.