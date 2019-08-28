Teso region voters want president to resign 90 days before elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Voters in the Teso region want incumbent President to resign 90 days before the elections.

This was during the regional consultations on the Electoral reforms bill held on Tuesday in Soroti town.

Nasur Muhammad, Soroti district councillor representing Eastern Division says the President should resign 90 days prior to elections to prevent him from using government funds for his campaigns.

Joshua Odongo, a resident in Soroti says that when the President resigns he will not have powers to use the army and police to intimidate his opponents during campaigns.

In the proposed amendment, a person is eligible to stand as an independent candidate if he/she is not a member of a registered party and should have ceased to be member of a political party 12 months before nomination.

Michael Egunyu, Soroti LCV Chairperson urged the delegation to accept some views sent on social media platforms.

The head of the delegation MP Denis Obua Hamson says that the views from the Teso region will be submitted to Parliament.

The MPs were consulting on the five electoral bills currently in Parliament. The bills include The Presidential Elections [Amendment] Bill, 2019, The Parliamentary Elections [Amendment] Bill, 2019 and The Electoral Commission [Amendment] Bill, 2019. The other bills are The Political parties and Organizations [Amendment] Bill, 2019 and The Local Government [Amendment] Bill, 2019.

*****

URN