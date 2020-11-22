Teso leaders task Museveni to fulfill pledges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement- NRM leaders in the Teso sub region have asked President Yoweri Museveni to fulfill pledges he made 10 years ago.

In a memorandum presented to President Museveni at Soroti University on Saturday evening, the Teso leaders cited compensation of the people of Teso as one of the key demands.

“Address expeditiously, the compensation of the people of Teso for the cattle, property and lives lost during the insurgency and cattle rustling as per your presidential pledge and directive in 2011, supported by court consent judgement of November 4th, 2014”, the memo reads in part.

The memo was read by Anthony Esenu, the NRM flag bearer for Kapelebyong County. Esenu said that the people of Teso have waited patiently for the compensation in vain.

Teso leaders also called for the revival of the animal breeding center in the region that was moved to Tororo and now to Lango to support livestock production.

The memo also identified ten other critical issues for the president to address if elected for another term. They include desilting and expanding of 139 valley dams, expansion of road infrastructure, the reestablishment of security roads along Teso-Karamoja border, expansion of Soroti Fruit Factory capacity and upgrading of Arapai Agricultural College as a national excellence center for agriculture mechanization and technology.

The Teso leaders also asked for allocation of at least 120 Billion Shillings to Teso Affairs Ministry, provision of an affirmative action scheme for tertiary education through scholarships, appointment into the cabinet and strategic ministerial appointments.

Museveni said that although he supports compensation of the Itesot and all other pledges, the government prioritized road infrastructure and electricity.

Museveni met leaders and flag bearers, MPs, LCVs and other leaders. On Sunday, he is expected to meet the youth in the districts of Soroti, Kaberamaido, Kalaki, Amuria, Kapelebyong and Katakwi.

He will conclude his campaign trail on Monday in Kumi for the districts of Serere, Kumi, Ngora and Bukedea.

URN