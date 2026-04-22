TESO LEADERS: ‎The Sovereignty Bill offends East African unity

Soroti, Uganda | URN | A coalition of Civil Society Organizations, churches, and political actors from the Teso Sub Region has urged the government to withdraw the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026. ‎

‎‎‎They warn that the Bill could fundamentally alter the constitutional order in Uganda, strip citizens of their power, and isolate the country internationally.

They state that the proposed law ultimately undermines East African unity and long-standing trade relationships.‎‎‎

‎‎The law aims to provide for the protection of the sovereignty of the people of Uganda, designate the department responsible for peace and security as the entity for the registration and regulation of agents of foreigners, and regulate the funding and assistance to these agents, among other related matters.‎

‎‎‎‎‎Addressing journalists in Soroti City, the coalition asserted that the introduction of the Sovereignty Bill is not intended to serve the people of Uganda, rather, it is a personal Bill meant to shield power.‎‎‎

‎‎‎Benson Ekwee, the Executive Director of the Public Affairs Center (PAC), shared insights from their outreach across the Teso Sub Region, gathering opinions on the controversial Bill.

“We consider the Sovereignty Bill to be like poison poured into a common water source, which poses a threat to all. For example, if poison is poured into the Awoja water body that provides clean water to the people of Teso, it will be harmful to the entire community,” he said.‎‎‎

‎‎‎‎The Coalition’s address reflects a range of concerns voiced by various stakeholders, including market vendors, farmers, artists, faith-based organizations, NGOs, parents, and members of the Teso diaspora. They view the bill as a potential threat to the country, the region, and the citizens of Uganda, emphasizing the importance of promoting democracy and the rule of law as outlined in the Constitution.‎‎‎

‎‎‎Ekwee noted that citizens empower leaders to govern in their best interest and that Uganda should be governed based on democratic principles.

He stressed that all public offices are held in trust for the people, and those in political positions must be accountable to the citizens.

He criticized the Sovereignty Bill 2025, stating that it seeks to entrench power rather than address any legal gaps, posing far-reaching issues for citizens, businesses, and organizations.‎

“The bill is not about national pride; it represents centralized control,” Ekwee asserted, emphasizing that the term “sovereignty” within the bill is not adequately defined.

“A proper law should define all key terms for its citizens. However, even the framers of this bill seem unclear about its implications. True sovereignty must be guaranteed by the entire Constitution, not a single act of Parliament.”‎‎‎‎

‎‎‎He further argued that the bill intends to strip citizens off their rights by defining them as foreigners in their own country.

Ugandans living abroad, for instance, are classified as non-citizens under this bill, which Ekwee described as outrageous.

“You cannot pass a law that disqualifies Ugandans as citizens of their own country. This law fragments our identity as citizens and is contrary to the role of a good government, which should serve its people without discrimination.”‎‎‎

‎‎‎‎Ekwee also highlighted that citizenship is a human right that cannot be revoked by legislation. He criticized the immigration provisions within the bill, calling them offensive and demeaning.

“How can you require citizens to have a certificate stating they are foreign agents? That is deeply offensive.”‎‎

‎‎‎‎He drew parallels with the United States, where foreign agents are defined as individuals from other countries attempting to influence domestic affairs.

“It is illogical to classify Ugandans as foreign agents in their own country simply for collaborating with others,” he stated, calling for the government to focus on actual foreign agents rather than its citizens.‎‎‎‎

‎‎‎The bill also poses risks of economic stagnation, according to Ekwee.

“It criminalizes any business relationship with foreign identities, forcing them to register as foreign agents. This is absurd. Many businesses, particularly in livestock and citrus industries, rely on transactions with neighboring East African countries like Rwanda, DRC, Kenya, Tanzania, Southern Sudan, Ethiopia, and Somalia. The bill will hinder these essential transactions, as anyone who engages with foreign partners will be deemed a foreign agent.”‎‎

‎‎‎‎He expressed concerns about the invasion of citizens’ privacy, noting that Clause 26 of the Sovereignty Bill empowers inspectors to enter homes without notice, imposing severe penalties for resistance.

‎‎Ekwee said that, the bill demeans the work of the culture leaders who move beyond the boarders. “The bill undermines the role of cultural leaders who engage with communities across borders. For instance, the Emorimor, who serves the Ateker communities in Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, would be required to register as a foreign agent for merely serving his subjects,” Ekwee explained.‎‎‎

He criticized the government’s hypocrisy in promoting the bill while simultaneously engaging in business with foreign countries. “If our government signs deals with foreign nations, does that make it a foreign agent?” he questioned.‎‎‎

‎Cycillia Engole, the Executive Director of Teso Women for Peace Activist (TEWPA), added that the bill could disconnect families. “Many Ugandans have sought employment abroad due to a lack of opportunities at home. If this bill is passed, it means the government is effectively detaching families by labeling anyone abroad as a foreigner.”‎‎

‎Engole stressed that if Ugandans abroad are unable to send money back home, Uganda would face significant losses in foreign aid and revenue, impacting the economy adversely. “NGOs that rely on foreign aid to support development initiatives in Uganda will also be adversely affected by this bill. It undermines our ability to build schools, hospitals, and advocate for the welfare of millions of Ugandans.”‎‎‎‎‎

‎Pascal Amuriat, Deputy President for the Democratic Front in Eastern Uganda, warned that the bill aims to eliminate political parties from the democratic process. “It restricts civic education and criticism of the government. If passed, citizens traveling abroad will be limited in their political participation, effectively curtailing their rights.”‎‎‎

‎Amuriat also raised concerns about the potential for increased human rights abuses if the bill is enacted, as the government could misuse it to target dissenting voices.‎‎‎‎

‎Rev. Beseri Otekat from Church of Uganda, Soroti Diocese emphasized the need for spiritual intervention, stating, “Those behind this bill may consider themselves Christians, but we must pray for them. The church plays a vital role in community development, working alongside the government to build schools and hospitals through donations. This bill is not in good faith, and we must mobilize our prayers for Uganda.”‎‎

‎Otekat called for unity in prayer, urging the media to highlight the bill’s proponents so that the community could come together in seeking divine intervention. “What is impossible for humans can be achieved through God. We must pray for deliverance from this situation.”‎