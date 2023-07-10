Tension as Luwero Bishop’s pastoral staff smuggled through back door

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Due to security concerns, the Pastoral Staff, the symbol of power for the retiring Anglican bishop of Luwero Diocese, Rt. Rev. Eridard Kironde Nsubuga, was secretly transported through the back door of St. Mark’s Cathedral. On Sunday morning, under strict access controls and heavy police presence at all entrances, hundreds of Christians managed to gather at St. Mark’s Cathedral for Bishop Nsubuga’s Abdication Service.

Although the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda (CoU), Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, was expected to preside over the service, he sent a delegation led by Rt. Rev. Michael Lubowa, the Bishop of Central Buganda Diocese. During the service, the Diocesan Chancellor called Bishop Nsubuga to read his Act of Abdication.

Subsequently, Bishop Nsubuga handed over his signed Act of Abdication and the Pastoral Staff to Bishop Lubowa, who represented Archbishop Kaziimba. Bishop Nsubuga retired after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65 for an Anglican Prelate. Following the ceremony, the Diocesan Chancellor declared the seat of the Luwero bishop vacant after Bishop Nsubuga relinquished his Episcopal Jurisdiction.

Bishop Lubowa delivered a speech on behalf of Archbishop Kaziimba but was interrupted by a Christian from the audience identified as Paul Wasswa. After being given a minute to raise his concern, Wasswa protested the cancellation of Bishop-elect Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula and the transfer of the Pastoral Staff, expressing disappointment in Archbishop Kaziimba’s absence and the resulting disunity among the faithful.

Bishop Lubowa called for unity in response to Wasswa's concerns, emphasizing the possibility of an amicable resolution. Uganda Radio Network (URN) later interviewed Paul Wasswa, who further voiced his grievances.

Toward the end of the service, drama unfolded as a group of Christians who had been outside moved closer and surrounded the main entrance to the Cathedral allegedly to seize the Pastoral Staff from the team responsible for its retrieval. Police officers deployed at the main gate were called upon to reinforce security and pushed the crowds holding placards and protesting the cancellation of Rev. Canon Kasana’s election away from the Cathedral entrance.

Consequently, the delegation was advised to use the back door for their safety when retrieving the Pastoral Staff. As the choir members and others exited the Cathedral, the charging crowds, awaiting the delegation’s emergence, realized they had used the back door, where their vehicles were parked.

Chris Johns Buwembo, the Chairman of Luwero Town Council LC 3, later said he advised Archbishop Kaziimba against attending the service due to security threats. However, URN could not independently verify this claim. Buwembo also expressed surprise at the discreet transportation of the Pastoral Staff through the back door.

Erasto Kibirango, the LC V Chairperson of Luwero District, who also attended the Abdication Service, revealed that they had counseled the disgruntled faithful against attempting to seize the Pastoral Staff.

