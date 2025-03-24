Telecom experts push for lower cross-border call charges in Africa

The workshop urged regional governments to accelerate policy alignment to extend affordable mobile services to all member states

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Telecommunications experts have called for urgent policy changes to cut the cost of cross-border mobile services in Africa, as the continent moves towards a seamless digital market. The recommendations came at a high-level workshop in Kampala on March 07, where stakeholders from across Africa gathered to discuss the One Africa Network (OAN) and the East African Community (EAC) One Network Area (ONA) initiatives.

The workshop, jointly hosted by Smart Africa and the EAC Secretariat, aimed to address the challenges of high roaming fees, inconsistent regulations, and infrastructure gaps that hinder digital integration. Experts noted that reducing call and data costs is essential for boosting economic activity, enhancing regional trade, and improving access to digital services.

Among the key recommendations, stakeholders stressed the need for a unified regulatory framework to harmonise policies and eliminate excessive roaming charges.

“In 2015, the EAC Heads of State directed the implementation of a ‘One Network Area’ (ONA), essentially eliminating roaming charges and establishing uniform calling rates within the region. This directive aimed to facilitate increased connectivity and economic activity across the EAC bloc,” said Eng. Daniel Murenzi, Principal Information Technology Officer at the EAC Secretariat.

Six EAC countries adopted ONA

However, while six out of eight EAC countries have adopted aspects of ONA, progress has been slow in integrating the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia. The workshop urged regional governments to accelerate policy alignment to extend affordable mobile services to all member states.

Another major hurdle is the uneven development of telecommunications infrastructure across Africa. Some countries lack sufficient network capacity to support cross-border roaming, leading to poor service quality and high costs. Experts stressed the need for greater investment in mobile towers, fibre-optic networks, and interconnection gateways to ensure seamless connectivity.

“I take this opportunity to reaffirm Smart Africa’s commitment to fostering an interconnected digital economy on the continent as we strive to attain the ambitions of the Heads of State from Smart Africa’s 40 member countries to accelerate digital integration across the continent,” said Didier Nkurikiyimfura, Senior Director of Strategy and Growth at Smart Africa.

Bloc-to-Bloc” model

To address pricing concerns, the workshop explored several models for reducing costs. Among them, the “Bloc-to-Bloc” model, where regional groupings such as the EAC and ECOWAS establish mutual roaming agreements, was seen as the most viable approach. Other models discussed included country-to-country agreements and the ambitious EAC-COMESA-SADC Tripartite Framework, which would require significant regulatory harmonisation.

Participants also highlighted regulatory barriers, noting that differing taxation policies and compliance rules create obstacles for seamless mobile services. Governments were urged to streamline regulations and adopt fair competition policies to ensure affordability. Additionally, stronger fraud prevention measures, including tackling SIM boxing scams and improving inter-operator settlement mechanisms, were deemed crucial for the success of a unified telecom market.