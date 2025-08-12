TECNO Mobile Uganda launches “VIMBA NAFFE” campaign to celebrate 17 years of innovation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | To mark its 17th anniversary, TECNO Mobile Uganda has launched the “TECNO VIMBA NAFFE” campaign, a series of promotions and events designed to thank its customers for their loyalty. This celebration highlights the company’s journey from a new player to a leading force in the country’s mobile technology sector over the past 17 years.

The campaign offers a wide array of rewards and promotions. Customers can receive a significant Shs30,000 discount on the popular CAMON 40 Series and the SPARK 40 Pro+. The company is also running a “Buy and Win” promotion, where purchasing a phone from the Spark 40, CAMON 40, or POP 10 Series comes with an instant gift.

Additionally, a purchase of the CAMON 40 Series provides discounts on smartwatches and earbuds. Every TECNO phone purchase during the campaign also includes a scratch-and-win ticket, with chances to win prizes like laptops and tablets. The celebrations will culminate in the TECNO 17 Mega Celebration, an exclusive event for media, partners, and loyal customers, which will feature a showcase of new technologies, interactive games, and a “paint and sip” session.

This campaign is a tribute to TECNO’s journey since its launch in Uganda in 2008. The brand has become a household name by consistently offering feature-packed smartphones at competitive prices, making advanced technology accessible to everyone. Products like the SPARK 40 Pro+, with its sleek curved design and powerful G200 processor, and the CAMON 40

Series, with its integrated AI features like ELLA, a smart assistant, demonstrate TECNO’s ongoing commitment to innovation.

As TECNO Mobile Uganda celebrates this milestone, it remains dedicated to pushing technological boundaries and expanding its product lineup to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers. The “VIMBA NAFFE” campaign is more than just a celebration; it’s a reaffirmation of the company's commitment to the Ugandan market and its users.